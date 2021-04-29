BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners addressed questions about American Rescue Plan funding during their meeting Tuesday morning.
Several municipalities around Jefferson County have begun discussing the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion stimulus package recently passed by Congress — and are preparing to receive funding in the near future. Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said there are some misconceptions that the county is distributing the money, which he said is not true.
“We’ve been waiting on funds from the federal or state government for a while now. They’ve been telling ‘it’s been coming, it’s been coming,’ but as of today we do not have a single dime in our accounts related to the American Rescue Plan,” Matson said.
Matson said it will either come through the federal government or will ‘trickle through’ the state, but they do not know which at this time.
“We are expecting some money, but we are trying to be mindful and not spend any money before we have it. That has been our policy and we’re going to stick to that,” Matson said.
The commissioners have some preliminary plans on how to allocate the money, but have made no decisions yet since the money has not arrived.
They are also waiting to see how they will be allowed to spend the money, referencing the many regulations with the CARES Act money.
Polling information
The commissioners shared some information about changes in polling locations, and areas that are in need of pool workers for the upcoming primary election on May 18.
Poll workers are needed in Barnett, Pine Creek, Winslow and Young townships.
“If you are interested, please give us a call at our office at 814-849-1653,” said Karen Lupone, director of elections for Jefferson County.
“Traditionally we encourage that they are from that township, but we can grant you a waiver. If you are able to volunteer, we encourage you to help out at one of these polling places,” Matson said.
The Winslow Township polling location has been moved from the township building to the Soldier Community Church at 762 Reynoldsville-Sykesville Road, in Reynoldsville.
County COVID-19 update
The county also recently had a mass Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) distribution partnership with Highmark Health, Allegheny Health Network and Penn Highlands Healthcare for county EMS and QRS medical services. Some of the PPE will also be distributed to some long-term care facilities.
“Again, I’d like to encourage everybody, if you have the opportunity to get the vaccine. It’s the one sure way to get us to a point where we can be more normal. There’s a lot of nerves, especially with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but we still have Moderna and Pfizer and have quite a bit of success with that so far,” Emergency Management Coordinator Tracy Zents said.