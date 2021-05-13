BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Department of Economic Development provided an update on the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) grant process to local businesses struggling from the pandemic during the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning.
Department of Economic Development Director Jamie Lefever presented the qualifications for the grant during the meeting, explaining it is a numbers-based grant. The CHIRP grant was specifically for businesses in the hospitality industry. The application period has closed for this grant.
The county received $491,847 to be allocated from applications. This money came to the county, but the decisions were made through a certified economic development organization, which was the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission.
“We worked successfully to receive applications and get those to North Central who has been actively reviewing these grants to be sure of the qualifications,” Lefever said.
The main qualification required a business to have at least 25 percent gross reduction and receipts from 2020. This was a firm benchmark, and there were calculations to go through to be sure a business met this requirement, “because the purpose was to try to reach out to the people who really were hurt the hardest.”
She said if the business qualified based on the calculations of North Central, they will be getting money. The grant “is very black and white,” according to Lefever.
She said the department has seen up to a 60 percent loss from some businesses. Lefever said the businesses that qualified will be notified soon, and if a business did not qualify, they will be notified via a letter in the mail.
“We’re hoping to have all of this done by the end of this month, May, either a notification that you were awarded, or that you did not so people aren’t sitting waiting,” Lefever said. “I hope it helps, it won’t make them whole but hopefully it helps them get through the year and get back to normal when they can open back up and get back to the way they were.”
COVID-19 updateThe commissioners also announced they will be moving back to in-person meetings starting in June, following a COVID-19 update from Chris Clark, the deputy of Emergency Management Services.
Clark said with a majority of the mandates being lifted, except for the mask mandate, at the end of the month, the department advised the county could return to in-person meetings, and open county offices back up.
He said there would be some exceptions to employees who had health concerns, or facilities like the Jefferson County Jail, but that the county would be moving back to “almost normal.”
Commissioner Jack Matson said the first meeting in June would be the first meeting in person. The second May meeting will still be virtual.
Mental Health
Awareness MonthThe commissioners also heard from Dennis Bembenic from the Meadows Psychiatric Center on Mental Health Awareness Month, sharing what the mental health industry is trying to bring awareness to specifically.
There are less than five children’s adolescent beds for inpatient care in Pennsylvania, as of earlier this week, according to Bembenic.
He said according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services, the need for staff like doctors, nurses and therapists is only going to increase in the next couple years. By 2025 there is expected to be a shortage of those providers in psychiatry, counselors and children’s therapists.
“I can tell you right now, nurses are being courted if you will. They’re being offered as much as $20,000 sign-on bonuses and retention bonuses. Locally here, $15,000 at Penn Highlands and I believe Clarion Psych is around $10,000. Our hospital is $10,000. So they are significant job opportunities for those that are looking to take those,” Bembenic said.
He continued to say there is a significant shortage of healthcare workers at this time, with the Meadows specifically operating at 20 percent because of a lack of staff, and other hospitals are in a similar position.
Matson also mentioned that anyone looking to enroll in a program for a career in this field can find programs at IUP Punxsutawney, BC3 and Jeff Tech within the county.
“Anybody that’s looking for a career, I don’t think that’s going to change. I think you can have a wonderful career in healthcare, or mental healthcare or any derivative,” Matson said.
Bembenic also said there is a federal loan forgiveness program that many in the area would likely qualify for if they incur debt related to such schooling.