BIG RUN — Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker has identified the person killed in the three-vehicle crash in Big Run Monday morning.
Randy Coombs, 51, of Punxsutawney, was pronounced dead as a result of injuries from the crash, Shumaker said. He was the driver of one of the vehicles, and was the patient who was trapped when the accident was called in.
His wife, Kristen Coombs, 39, suffered severe leg injuries and was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital and later transferred to Pittsburgh for treatment, according to Shumaker.
The call came in just after 10 a.m. reporting a car versus a pickup truck versus a log truck with entrapment.
Big Run Volunteer Fire Department Chief Scott Bowers believed the accident to be a result of road conditions.
“We did have entrapment, and there was one fatality in one of the passenger vehicles,” Bowers said.
There were a total of four patients on the scene, and only one was transported to the hospital, Bowers said. The log truck driver was uninjured.
State Route 119 was completely closed down because of the accident for about two hours.
Bowers said the area of the accident was the 500 block of West Main Street, which is one of the common spots the department sees accidents. He said the road conditions seemed to be a major factor in the accident.