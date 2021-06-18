BROOKVILLE — The second of three monuments planned for the Jefferson County Courthouse was unveiled Thursday afternoon, honoring the Missing in Action and Killed in Action Jefferson County residents of the Korean and Vietnam wars.
The unveiling was part of Hometown Hero Day with the Brookville Laurel Festival. The monuments were planned to be a three-year process, but because of COVID it became a four-year process, according to Randy Bartley, event emcee and member of the Brookville Honor Guard.
The third monument that is yet to come will be dedicated to those who lost their lives in the War on Terror, the Cold War, and the Persian Gulf War.
Herb McConnell, keynote speaker of the event, was the last to speak, but had the strongest connection to the monument as a Vietnam veteran himself.
“I am only qualified to speak at this event because I survived Vietnam, a name that brings lots of pain, suffering, and love that knows no bounds. A love of country. A love of each other that was sealed under the fire of war,” McConnell said.
McConnell went on to speak about the greatest generation, saying that each generation that has served is part of the greatest generation. He also mentioned that the current generation is an all-volunteer force.
He ended his speech by moving to the front of the monument and saluting it.
Steve Ent, American Legion Post 102 treasurer, spoke on behalf of the Legion and Brookville Honor Guard, saying what an honor it was for the Brookville Honor Guard to be able to perform the ceremony.
Bartley then thanked the county commissioners for their cooperation in this effort before passing the microphone to Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik.
“We can’t thank our veterans, all veterans, enough, especially today,” Pisarcik said. “It’s an honor to be involved in both of these stones, and I would assume the next one next year.”
County Commissioner Herb Bullers, state Rep. Brian Smith, Brookville Mayor Dick Beck, and Jefferson County Sheriff Carl Gotwald also attended the event.
District Director Zak Ankeny spoke in place of state Sen. Cris Dush, who was unable to make it to the ceremony. He spoke to the history of the Korean and Vietnam wars, pulling statements from President Truman himself on his actions during the Korean War.
According to Ankeny, “1.5 million men and women were shipped overseas to take part in the war that was often misunderstood, 1.5 million men and women. Fifty-three thousand of those never returned. Two-hundred-and-one thousand Pennsylvanians answered the call to serve during the Korean War... Sadly, 2,400 of these brave Pennsylvanian’s were killed or are missing in action.”
Bartley then followed with some facts about Jefferson County. He spoke about how those stationed in Japan were using World War II weapons when North Korea began to invade. Those in Japan were sent north to make roadblocks for the invading army.
One such Jefferson County resident was part of one of those roadblocks.
“His remains became the fodder of a political game between North Korea and the United States. It was almost 50 years later before his remains were positively identified and returned,” Bartley said.
The event was concluded with the official unveiling of the monument and a firing and playing of “Taps” by the honor guard.