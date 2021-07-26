PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Jefferson County Development Council held their 22nd annual meeting on Friday at the Punxsutawney Country Club with an array of government officials as speakers.
This annual meeting is held to update the members and businesses of what is going on in the county, and how the council sees the county moving forward. The JCDC is the appointed economic development organization for the county.
Development Council Executive Director Jamie Lefever said the organization works to assist businesses and mainly retain them here in the county. It is the council’s opinion that the country is doing well despite last year.
“In our opinion, the county’s been stable through COVID,” said Lefever. “It is moving forward in a good direction, so it was good to have everybody in a room, multiple businesses throughout the county to show them what we actually are doing and how we support everybody.”
Speakers at the meeting included Lefever, county Commissioners Herb Bullers and Jeff Pisarcik, Emergency Management Director Tracy Zents, Deborah Pontzer, who is Congressman Glenn “G.T.” Thompson’s workforce specialist, state Rep. Brian Smith, and state Sen. Cris Dush.
Lefever said it is typical for both local and government officials to attend the meeting. She said they like to have the officials in the area and to get the county point of view.
“We’re as good as our resources so we have great resources,” said Lefever. “Economic development is only as good as our resources.”
The board presented John Shimko, who has been the board president since 2020, with an award for his excellent service during such a difficult time.
Lefever also said the JCDC has a revolving loan fund for up to $100,000 through the organization to help local businesses.
Following the speakers, Lefever thanked all of the businesses and said she is happy to work for such a great board. She encouraged any businesses present that if there was anything she could to do for them to reach out to her.
Lefever also expressed appreciation to the Punxsutawney Country Club for hosting the meeting, provided breakfast and offered a discounted rate on golf for those at the meeting following the event.