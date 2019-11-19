BROOKVILLE — Pennsylvania drivers are mourning the short-lived fall season and preparing for winter road conditions that are around the corner.
Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents said winter driving can be “tricky,” especially during or right after the first big winter-weather event.
“One of the most common misconceptions people have is when we refer to black ice on the roadway, it’s not that the ice is black — it’s a term utilized on highways where the ice is transparent, and you can’t see it,” he said. “When you encounter black ice, reduce your speed and don’t slam on your brakes. Remove your foot from the accelerator to allow your car to slow down on its own.”
Zents also recommended if the car feels as though it’s sliding to the left or right to gently turn the steering wheel in that same direction to avoid spinning out.
Interstate driving conditions tend to be an issue in the winter, Zents adds, especially when a driver is coming up on an accident and traffic is stopped.
“Always stay alert and watch for any signs that the roadway may be closed,” he said. “We always recommend having at least a half of a tank (of gas), preferably closer to full, that way if you have to sit for some time, you will be able to keep your car running and stay warm.
“We have had many cases where people who were stranded in traffic ran out of gas, and this just creates more challenges for first responders in trying to get you the additional help.”
Zents said taking a few minutes to clear a car of snow and ice before driving is crucial.
“While people feel clearing the windows is sufficient, the ice and snow on a car can come loose and hit someone else, potentially causing an accident,” he said. “Always make sure your car has been serviced, and is ready for cold-weather operations.”
Officials in emergency services recommend that everyone have a plan in place when it comes to safety in the winter, Zents said.
“Plan your trips accordingly, and if you don’t have to travel on bad roads, don’t,” he said. “Make sure you have a survival kit with you, such as having a blanket, first-aid kit, flashlight, jumper cables and a cell-phone charger, in case you need to call 911 or become stranded.”
According to one winter maintenance checklist, drivers should inspect several parts of their vehicle with the arrival of colder weather, including tire treads, which should have the best traction possible. Summer heat also takes a toll on car batteries, so they should be either replaced or charged in anticipation of the winter season.
Drivers should also check their oil, radiator cap, thermostat, antifreeze and clean their fuel injectors, since cold temperatures can cause performance issues with a vehicle’s fuel system. Lock and windshield de-icing fluid are also good to keep on hand.