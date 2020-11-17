BROOKVILLE — Approximately 180 vehicles from within Jefferson County participated in the Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority and Goodwill Industries of North Central PA Inc. annual household hazardous waste collection Sept. 12.
The collections, which was held in part with funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, collected 14.2 tons of residential scrap electronics, televisions and household hazardous waste. This collection gave residents an option for safe disposal of unwanted household hazardous waste, electronics and televisions.
JCSWA partnered with Goodwill Industries of North Central PA, Inc., which provided the location and assisted with loading the materials for transportation to the recycling facility and/or proper disposal.
‘We want to say thank you to Goodwill and its staff and the volunteers for making this event possible. Partnerships like this and volunteers are so valuable to the Authority,” Donna Cooper, JCSWA director said.
Special collections are important not only as a convenience to residents, but also as a way to reduce the environmental impact by keeping potentially toxic waste out of landfills. They give residents an affordable option for properly disposing of, and recycling the items that are difficult to discard, such as televisions and certain electronics that are banned from landfills in Pennsylvania. In addition, these collection events help to prevent illegal dumping of such items in the woods or by streams which can harm to the environment and wildlife.
At the Sept. 12, collection, seven of the 14.2 tons collected were televisions which were diverted from being dumped in landfills. All collected items are handled by ECS&R who operates a fully permitted electronics de-manufacturing facility with R2 certification located at its headquarters in Cochranton. There, old televisions, computers and other electronic devices are broken down into individual components and then further processed for recycling and reuse. All computer hard drives are shredded for destruction of confidential data. The household hazardous waste is disposed of properly so that it does not contaminate the environment.
That last collection of this kind was held in September 2019, with 12.3 tons of electronics, televisions and household hazardous waste collected.
The JCSWA also operates the county’s drop off recycling program for the recycling of cardboard, plastic bottles/jugs, aluminum/tin cans, glass bottles/jars, office paper/junk mail, newspapers and magazines. The program gives 82 percent of the county’s population the ability to reduce their waste collection costs.