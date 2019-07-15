BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Fair crowned its 2019 fair royalty on Sunday at the Jefferson County Fair Grounds.
This year’s 2019 Jefferson County Fair court is: Queen Rylee Grace Welsh, of Brockway; First Runner Up, Brianna Lynn Barnett of Brookville; People’s Choice Marissa Lea King of Reynoldsville; Junior Queen Claire Elizabeth Haines; First Runner Up Samantha Ann Barber; Second Runner Up and People’s Choice Selena Rae Elizabeth Buttery; Princess Anna Lee Brubaker; First Runner Up and people’s Choice Carlee Elizabeth Lindemuth; and Second Runner Up Emelia Elizabeth Gow.
The Princess competition kicked off the evening of pageants with the most contestants, having nine girls competing for the title of Jefferson County Fair Princess. The girls were introduced, then went back stage to prepare for their talent portion.
Many talents were displayed for the youngest group in the competition. Many of the girls sang, some played piano while they sang, others did variations of gymnastics and dance routines, and one girl even played a song on the flute.
After that the girls had to pick an impromptu question out of a box to answer. The girls drew questions like what their favorite subject is in school, and what they like the best about their best friend.
After that the contestants for the Junior Queen competition were presented. The Junior Queen competition had five contestants this year.
Before beginning the competition, pageant officials asked that a moment of silence honor Krista Reitz who had competed in the contest in previous years. She was also active in the Jefferson County Fair in other competitions like animal showing as well. She died at the end of 2018 unexpectedly in a house fire.
Once the competitors for the Junior Queen competition were introduced, they moved to talent. Most in the Junior Queen competition sang songs as their talents, except for Kaydence Tyree, who played the clarinet. Competitor Samantha Barber sang “Dancing in the Sky” by Dani and Lizzy and dedicated it to Krista Reitz.
Junior Queen comptitors also had to answer a random impromptu question pulled from a box.
The Queen competition was the final event for the evening. The competition had seven contestants from around Jefferson County. The queen competition was conducted a bit differently than in previous years. The girls had to have a five-minute speech about why they believed people should come to the Jefferson County Fair, and then they had an evening gown portion to the competition.
After this they had a random question portion of the competition. All the girls were asked the same question without knowing the question beforehand. Each of the contestants were led to cars behind to the stage to wait inside them with the radio operating so they couldn’t hear their fellow competitors being asked the question, or what their answers were.
Each of the girls was asked, “How would you advocate and promote agriculture on behalf of the Jefferson County Fair?”
The girls all had different answers. Some discussed using social media more to keep the younger generations involved and spread awareness about its benefits. Others discussed going into the school to inform the children directly about opportunities at the fair. Some even discussed using the platform they were competing for to spread the word.
At the end of the competition the previous year’s winners of the Princess and Junior Queen competitions, Rilee Lindenpitz and Ava Orcutt, appeared to perform their talents one last time as royalty. 2018 co-queens Danielle VanSteenburg and Morgan Bish each gave speeches about all the opportunities they’ve had over the year as fair queens. Bish said her favorite activities of the year were learning to ride a horse and milking a cow.
VanSteenburg spoke of how enjoyable her experience going to the Pennsylvania State Fair Queen Contest was, even though she didn’t win.
The new 2019 court will spend the rest of their week with the public at the Jefferson County Fair Grounds.