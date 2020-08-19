BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Historical Society (JCHS) announced that it has been awarded $16,613 as part of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) 2020 Direct Effect grants program.
JCHS will use the grant for the ADA Accessible Native Plant – Pollinator Pond Habitat and Environmental Education Project. It provides specifically for resurfacing of the existing parking lot with one ADA parking space, hard-surfacing of the ADA trail from the parking lot and the ADA Area and purchase of an ADA compliant outdoor table and bench for that area.
The JCHS is especially grateful to the foundation for its support of a small town project, as other foundations who may possibly fund such a project, declined.
The JCHS will use the grant to provide outdoor access to at least a section of the park for individuals living with paralysis, other cross-disabilities or ambulatory difficulties who cannot otherwise navigate the park’s trails. The project will also increase inclusion of physically-disabled individuals in educational programming. The new ADA Area will be the staging site for a new educational program: Native Plant – Pollinator Ecology, where guest speakers will be hosted and present educational programming and materials.
“The Reeve Foundation is honored to welcome these 54 organizations into our ever-growing cohort of grantees,” said Mark Bogosian, director of the Quality of Life Grants Program. “These organizations and their projects are a testament to our country’s strength, passion, and commitment to serving and caring for our most vulnerable populations. The impact these projects will have on those living with paralysis will be far-reaching, especially as we move forward in this COVID-19 era.”
The Quality of Life Grants Program supports nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis. Since the Quality of Life Grants Program’s inception, more than 3,200 grants totaling over $30 million have been awarded. Funding for these new cycles of grants was made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living.
To donate to the project, visit jchconline.org or scripturerocks.com, call 814-849-0077 or email klyons-jchc@windstream.net.