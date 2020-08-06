BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA) recently hired Jarred Hetrick for its first service coordinator position.
His first day of employment was Aug. 3, 2020. Hetrick’s position is funded by a three-year HUD grant and JCHA is hopeful the grant will be extended at the end of three years. Hetrick will be under the supervision of Nicole Brown, director of housing.
Hetrick’s role with JCHA will be to manage and provide access to necessary supportive services in the community, provide case management services as needed and requested and develop programs and resources that support wellness for the entire resident population. His first order of business, in addition to training, will be to make personal contact with each public housing resident to see what their needs may be.
Hetrick, who lives in Brookville, has an impressive background in providing social services to clients and said of his new position.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be selected for this position,” he said. “I look forward to meeting all the residents and developing the program into a sustainable resource that is available to the residents of the JCHA.”
“We are extremely happy to bring Jarred on board with JCHA, and feel he is a very good fit for the position,” said Deputy Director Deb Shook. “We’re anxious to get his position up and running during these trying times, and our hope is he will be able to connect our tenants with all services that they may need.”