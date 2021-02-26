BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board discussed cases of COVID-19 in the jail during the monthly meeting Tuesday.
Board Chair Herb Bullers questioned Warden Dustin Myers about the work release program, mentioning the last time the board talked about it, it had been paused.
Myers said the program had started back up after being paused for a few weeks. The jail had five cases of COVID-19 in the inmate population. He confirmed that all five of the cases came from workers.
“We took appropriate actions, quarantined, cleaned their areas, and constantly monitored them, and we’re back up and running and back to normal again. Everybody has been retested, we have zero positive cases as of right now,” Myers said.
He said it was a team effort and that everybody stepped up and did exactly what they were supposed to do to contain the issue.
“We’ve got a plan. The courts came together with the jail and we had a couple conversations and we all see eye to eye and we did what was right and it got fixed,” Myers said.
Bullers brought up discussion about Myers requesting to hire a maintenance person for the jail. He said the board had some concerns about a maintenance person running out work.
“That’s never going to happen,” Myers said. “I’ve got enough up there for two for a long time.”
“I know there’s a lot of times where at the courthouse, not anything urgent, but I would say 85 percent of the time if I need a maintenance guy for something at the courthouse, and they’re not in their office or working on something at the courthouse, they’re at the jail,” said Chad Weaver, court administrator.
Bullers said the board could have some more discussion on it, and would be willing to pursue hiring someone.