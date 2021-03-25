BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board again discussed a maintenance worker specifically for the jail during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Warden Dustin Myers said the one who had been sent up to them has been kept very busy on projects since arriving.
Myers confirmed the jail is still at zero COVID-19 cases in the facility, though there is one staff member who is currently on quarantine.
“We do have a maintenance guy up there, and he’s been doing an amazing job. Absolutely amazing, constantly busy, I don’t know if he takes a break or not. He’s always on the go,” Myers said.
He said he has fixed a lot of problems, and is likely saving the county a lot of money with the projects he’s been doing.
Board Chairman and Commissioner Herb Bullers asked about some roof leaks they had been told about. Myers said maintenance went up and did notice some water coming in the building.
An outside vendor came to fix this, and reported there were 43 leaks on the roof that had to be fixed. Everything was patched within two days.
“They were able to go up, and within two days they patched everything. So far we haven’t seen any more leaks inside the facility so I’m hoping they got them all,” Myers said.
Bullers said he was told some of the firemen go up on the roof and do training at the jail, and questioned Myers about this. Myers said as far as he knows, there have been no firemen on the roof for any training purposes, and said they would have to have permission before doing such training.
Bullers said the fireman who said this has been a fireman for a long time, and might have been talking about something in the past. He said the board would rather there not be training such as this done, saying that training like that on a rubber roof was “just asking for leaks.”
The jail reported a total of 153 inmates being held at the jail at the end of the February. The starting population was 133 with 68 commitments and 48 releases throughout the month. Of these inmates there are 54 sentenced inmates and 99 awaiting a trial or hearing.
Four of these inmates are being housed out of the Jefferson County Jail, at no cost to Jefferson County. Those housed in the jail, there are 112 male inmates and 37 female inmates.
The jail report also shows there are 17 inmates approved for the Work Release Program. There were seven prisoner transports for medical appointments, with 15 hours spent on medical appointments, 11 transports by on-call deputies, and 81 total hours spent at the hospital by on call.