BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board discussed several issues regarding inmate health and the COVID-19 pandemic during a meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Warden Dustin Myers reported the inmates at the jail were given the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This was offered to all inmates and staff members. There were 27 who accepted, 20 inmates and seven staff. They have received their first shot of the Moderna vaccine.
“We didn’t have any reactions whatsoever,” Myers said.
Commissioner Jack Matson questioned if the jail has any way of knowing if an inmate coming from being incarcerated somewhere else has already received the vaccine. Myers said they all have to go through the screening and be reported back to medical.
The jail currently has five cases of COVID-19, all from work release again.
“We had a total of five come up. We have them currently under quarantine and the whole work release program is shut down right now,” Myers said.
The rest of the inmates who tested negative are quarantined for 10 days and are continuing to be monitored and tested regularly. Those who tested positive are in a separate housing unit, and will be quarantined for 21 days.
“Work release will restart May 3. It’s supposed to return as long as there are no more positive cases that come out of that,” Myers said.
The board asked Court Administrator Chad Weaver if he had anything to add, as he is in charge of work release.
“Everything that we have read, not only with local jails, but also state facilities that have had cases, I would put our turnaround up against anyone across the Commonwealth the way we have snuffed ours out. Understandably speaking, some of these facilities are much larger than ours and maybe they don’t have the means to quarantine and isolate like we do, but it just seems like these same facilities that have a case or a handful, they chase it for week and we’re getting ours under control in a matter of days,” Weaver said.
Myers said this was because of the medical staff and jail staff. He said they act fast, are fully gowned and bringing cleaning supplies and quarantining.
“They’re getting kind of sick and tired of wearing the mask all the time, but it’s just something we have to do, so that will continue until further notice,” Myers said.
He gets some complaints from inmates about having to wear masks, but nothing major. He said they just tell them they have to do it until the pandemic is under control.
“Trust me, the day I can lift is the day I’ll lift it, but not right now,” Myers said.