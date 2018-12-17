“The weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful.”
These are song lyrics many people know and love during the holiday season. But, professionals are reminding homeowners that fireplaces can be frightful, too, if not properly taken care of.
Those hanging their stockings by the chimney or cozying up in front of the fire this winter should take a few precautions, said Wade Northey, owner of Reed’s Chimney Cleaning in Brookville.
A qualified agency should be in charge of an annual fireplace inspection in every home, he said.
The fall is RCC’s busiest time for inspections, Northey said, but he recommends people take care of their chimneys sooner.
“It’s in their best interest to get it taken care of in the spring time,” he said. “The less creosote build up that’s in your chimney, the less damage there will be.”
Northey’s pointers for a safe fireplace season include burning a couple sheets of paper in the fireplace, to warm up the flue, prior to building a fire.
“This prevents any smoke at the start-up, and can help prevent damage in your flue,” he said.
He also suggests using seasoned, dry wood, and making sure a type of screen or ember protection is in front of the fireplace.
Having a chimney “sweeped” means removing flammable material in a chimney, Northey said.
“It reduces the risk of a chimney fire, and prevents smoke from coming into the house,” he said. “After we clean it, we can tell you whether the flue and fireplace are in safe, working order.”
Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Miller said fireplace and wood-burner fires are called “flue fires,” and they respond to a couple each year.
“Most of the time, the fire is contained inside the flue,” he said. “However, there are times that it extends into the home and becomes a structure fire.
“To avoid a potential fire, people should have their flue inspected and cleaned every year.”
