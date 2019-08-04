BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Relay for Life was celebrating the accomplishments of the year in the Brookville Town Square this weekend.
The Jefferson County coordinator, Nikki Carey welcomed everyone to the ceremony, and spoke of the importance of such events. She is a 15-year cancer survivor herself.
“My passion for this runs deep… Without this type of event and the money raised we can’t continue to do all the things we do,” Carey said.
She referred to advancements in treatments, rides to treatments, and help provided to the families of patients as some of the things provided through the Relay’s funds.
The town square was filled with many Relay teams from around the area. The opening ceremony began with recognition of all the teams and their captains.
After the teams were welcomed, special guest Ryleigh Bruner sang the National Anthem. Bruner won the Grand Club Award at Clarion University this year for raising more than $1,000 herself for the Clarion Relay for Life. She became involved with the Relay when her grandmother was diagnosed with cancer. She found the club during activities day at Clarion University, and created a team of four to join. She collected most of her money by collecting water bottles filled with dimes, and through an app she used for donations.
Many games were played throughout the day to celebrate accomplishments made through the year. The Relay’s goal was $83,000, and that goal had nearly been reached at the start of the day.
During the evening, the survivor ceremony was held to honor those who had beaten their cancer diagnosis. Pauline Kelso began the ceremony by speaking of the importance of caregivers to a patient’s recovery.
“A caregiver has empathy and compassion, is patient and understanding. A caregiver is reliable and can be counted on, is trustworthy, and flexible. A caregiver is a family member, a friend, a neighbor, or someone who delivers meals,” Kelso said.
The Pine Crest country club donated golf carts to be used to transport the survivors to the Presbyterian Church for the survivor’s dinner.
The Jefferson County Relay for Life is organized as a celebration. The Relay has many games to play throughout the day to keep everyone entertained. Many years the goal set has already been met, or is close to being met by the time Relay day comes around.