BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Relay for Life to benefit the American Cancer Society was celebrated Wednesday evening in the town square as part of the Brookville Laurel Festival.
The town square had events happening from 6 p.m. on as part of the relay. All of the survivors present were brought to the front and honored for their battle. They were also given a relay bag that included a coupon for a free ice cream as part of the ice cream social later in the night.
There was a basket raffle hosted by one of the relay teams open all night, and a raffle going on through the relay for a Relay for Life quilt. Luminarias were also for sale leading right up to the set up a little before 9 p.m.
Following the survivor recognition ceremony, the dessert walk was held. Those who wanted to participate gathered in front of the stage in a circle to play. A hula hoop was placed on the ground, and the music began.
When the music stopped, whoever was standing in the hoop got to choose a dessert from the dessert table.
After this was the twisted scavenger hunt. Again, participants came to the front of the stage to play. Cardboard dots were placed on the ground for each person to stand on. Similar to musical chairs, the players would be given an item to find from the crowd. Once they ran to find the item, a dot would be removed, and the last back to a dot when the music stopped would leave the game.
The final participants left in the game were Shawn Lindemuth and Ben and J.D. Gallagher. For the final round of the twisted scavenger hunt, each was given a bucket and given two minutes to collect as much money as they could from the crowd.
Ben and J.D. Gallagher were the final winners collecting $135.76 in their bucket. A total of $256.36 was collected between the final players which was all donated through the relay to the American Cancer Society.
The ice cream social followed the game, and the rest of the evening was spent preparing the luminaria and pulling winners of the raffles.