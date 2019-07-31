BROOKVILLE — “Celebrate Life” will be the theme this weekend for the Jefferson County Relay for Life on the Brookville Town Square.
Relay teams will keep the celebration going all Saturday, Aug. 3.
Teams and their captains will be announced during the opening ceremony at 1 p.m. and the winner of the Paint the Town Purple award will be announced.
The relay teams will start setting up at 10 a.m. to have their tents and all their decorations ready for the day. Many of the favorite games from last year will be returning this year on the schedule of events for the afternoon
Games will include Twister with Life’s Blessings team at 2 p.m., spinning wheel with the Helping Hands team at 3:30 p.m., a duck game with Team Berry at 4 p.m., tic-tac-toe at 4:30 p.m., a desert game with the Family Ties team at 4:45 p.m., and hungry hungry hippos at 7 p.m. As always, Second Strike DJ will play their Twisted Scavenger Hunt at 6:30 p.m. with anyone willing to chase down a few random objects.
The survivor lap and celebration will be at 5 p.m. for those who have beaten cancer.
Luminaria sales will begin at 12 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. just before the lighting begins. The silent auction will also close at 8 p.m.
The luminaria ceremony will begin at 9 p.m. Each luminaria will represent the life of someone who died of cancer, or someone who had or currently has cancer.
The evening will finish with the closing ceremony at 10 p.m.