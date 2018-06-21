BROOKVILLE — A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K9 named Iron received a special piece of protection recently.
Iron is a 22-month-old German Shepherd who was imported to the United States and trained by Shallow Creek Kennels of Sharpsville, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Iron received a bullet and stab protective vest in April, thanks to a donation from the nonprofit organization “Vested Interest in K9s Inc.”
Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is a charity located in East Taunton, Mass. Its mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The nonprofit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with the potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest has provided more than 2,800 protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.
K9 Handler Deputy Kyle Pisarcik and Sheriff Carl Gotwald picked Iron from a selection of well-trained dogs that have been certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association.
In previous news reports, Sheriff Gotwald said a K9 is essential to the community to help with the opioid, meth and marijuana problem and keeping the area drug free.
For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA, 02718.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.