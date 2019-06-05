SYKESVILLE — Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority Director Donna Cooper said during the June 3 Borough council meeting that contributions from boroughs such as Sykesville are what keep the county’s recycling program going.
Cooper said the Solid Waste Authority was able to purchase a new recycling truck and containers last year. She said the borough was able to give the Solid Waste Authority a contribution of $300 towards the costs of maintaining the Reynoldsville recycling site and said the organization greatly appreciates it.
“We truly appreciate it. We rely on contributions and donations to keep this program going, as our grant funding has been reduced over the years. DEP always comes up with new regulations and the money seems to get tighter and tighter,” Cooper said.
Cooper said she hopes the borough will continue to support the program this year.
Council president Mac Zimmerman asked Cooper what it would take for Sykesville to have its own recycling site, as most residents in the borough use the Reynoldsville site. Cooper said the borough would be eligible for its own site as they have an ordinance that mandates collection of solid waste in the borough. She said the next step would be to determine whether it would be cost effective for the Solid Waste Authority to expand the program.
“Ideally, it could work in Sykesville,” Cooper said.
Zimmerman said he thought the program would have better participation from the borough if it had its own site.
“It would be more beneficial if it was here,” Zimmerman said.