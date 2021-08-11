BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners entered an agreement with the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency for grant money Tuesday.
This grant is for $77,000 through the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund Program.
“The funding comes from Marcellus Shale Impact Fee and will be utilized for the Jefferson County Housing and Assistance Program,” said Bill Setree with the Jefferson County Department of Development.
The grant money can be used for repair or replacement of roofs, furnaces, water heaters, plumbing repairs, electrical repairs, upgrades and foundation repairs.
“We anticipate to be able to provide assistance to approximately 10 occupied housing units with these funds. We do have a waiting list for these program funds. Anybody interested can call the Jefferson County Department of Development to get on the waiting list, 814-849-3047,” Setree said.
He said this is the same amount of grant money the department has received the last two years. He expects that to be reduced in the coming years because of the reduction in the amount of money the state gets from the Marcellus wells.
To qualify for the grant, the applicant has to be a homeowner and meet certain income guidelines dependent on the number of residents in the home.
The commissioners gave an update on the plans for the first floor of Jefferson Place during the meeting as well, but can’t provide a completion date because of material on backorder.
“We anticipate that being completed by November, but there’s probably going to be some delays due to the delays in procuring certain items for the work. Most items now, you’re looking at a minimum of six to eight weeks for special order items, and it could be even longer,” Setree said.
The commissioners plan to move the treasurer’s office, the veteran’s affairs office, a large conference room, and a special room for the IT department. Commissioner Herb Bullers also said it will be utilized during voting time so people don’t have to go up and down to the second floor.
“The treasurer’s office is used a lot, so that will stop a lot of traffic up here. The veteran’s office is, there are days it’s just absolutely busy. That saves the wear and tear of people having to come up the steps, or it seems the elevator goes down at the wrong times,” Bullers said.
These renovations are being completed with the first round of CARES money the county received.