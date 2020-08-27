BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners passed a resolution to enact a 30-day burn ban beginning Thursday, Aug. 27 at noon, during a meeting Tuesday morning.
Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents explained that even with some scattered showers, the water table is so low this will have little impact on the drought conditions.
A meeting was held with the emergency services and county fire chiefs, where they decided a burn ban was a proactive action to prevent fires.
This ban prohibits the open burning of materials, considered the ignition and burning of any combustible material, even in a burn barrel or on the ground. The use of propane or gas stoves, charcoal grills, or the use of tobacco in any form are not covered under this ban.
“Campfires are allowed in fire rings that confine and contain the fire, and designated state, federal, and DCNR licensed campgrounds,” Zents said.
Zents said fires under the current drought conditions can unnecessarily tax fire departments with emergencies that could have been prevented. The current drought conditions increase the risk of fires spreading rapidly.
“While there are enforcement measures associated with the resolution, it is not our intent to fine individuals who violate the burn ban, rather to educate everyone of the potential dangers we face if the fire gets out of control,” Zents said.
Jefferson County is currently listed as a moderate drought status, according to Zents. Surface water has declined, making wildfires and ground fires more dangerous. He also pointed to leaves starting to turn color, not because of fall approaching, but because of lack of water.
A lot of reservoirs and lake levels are below normal. Municipalities have also expressed concerns about wells going dry, and having to haul water in.
“We also know that several of our fire companies are currently hauling water for people without water,” Zents said.
Even though there was rain over the weekend it was not enough to replenish the groundwater. The county average in July 2019 was 6.81 inches, and in July 2020 it was 3.29 inches. A drought task force was developed several years ago, and Zents said this would be reactivated if necessary.