REYNOLDSVILLE —The Jefferson County Department of Veterans Affairs is starting an emergency fund for the veterans in the area.
The director of the VA for Jefferson County, Krupa Steele, said the fund is something needed in the area because sometimes there are veterans who run into problems with which they need immediate assistance. Instead of having to wait through all the checks for other available help, this gives her organization an immediate fund from which they can pull.
“We want to make sure our vets and their families get immediate assistance,” Steele said.
Having the fund will allow the Jefferson County VA to send a person through the vetting process within their own office rather than have to seek assistance through other organizations.
The fund would be available to offer temporary financial assistance for the necessities of life. The VA wants veterans to be able to maintain a stable household if they have an unexpected problem.
The fund would be to help, for instance, Steele said, when something out of their control happens like an accidents or illness. There are rules on confidentiality in place for anyone who needs help from the emergency fund. Steele said she’s already had some people stop to ask if an emergency fund was already in place.
An example she gave of when this would be helpful was if a veteran gets behind on their bills, especially in winter, they can offer immediate assistance to make sure utilities like heat and gas are kept on.
The upcoming Jefferson County ABATE Dice Run will benefit this fund specifically. All the money raised from it will go into the emergency fund to get it started. ABATE needed a new annual ride to take the place of one they no longer stage, so they teamed up with the VA for the Dice Run. Many of the ABATE members are also veterans.
“It’s nice to see vets helping vets,” Steele said about the team effort.
There will also be a special night at the Reynoldsville Fox’s Pizza Den on July 24 to benefit the emergency fund. Twenty percent of all orders they receive from 4 to 9 p.m. on this day will go to the fund.
“We definitely like the community support,” Steele said.
Both the Fox’s Pizza Den night and the ABATE Dice Run are events that community members can come out and support to help raise more money. The Dice Run will be Saturday, July 27, for anyone still hoping to participate.