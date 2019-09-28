BROOKVILLE — The Wheels at the Manor car show at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor featured food, a chance for the residents to socialize, and great cars to see.
The event even offered tickets for a chance to win a car.
Laurel Medical Solutions worked with staff and volunteers of the manor to give residents and family a chance to “cruise” down memory lane and enjoy classic cars.
John Letizia from Laurel Medical Solutions was at a nursing home one day, and began wondering what could be done for the residents in wheelchairs. wheelchairs are one of the main items he deals with, and he wanted to help those who had to use them.
He brought the idea to the staff at the Jefferson Manor, and they liked the idea. A volunteer at the manor, Christy McNutt, had the idea of bringing the cars in as part of the event.
“The wheelchairs were my part of the idea, and she (McNutt) thought of the cars,” Letizia said.
The residents in wheelchairs had a chance to be in the spotlight during the Resident Cruise-In Parade in the parking lot at 2:30 p.m. The staff helped the residents in wheelchairs decorate their chairs for the parade. They rode down the middle of the show cars to the cheers and applause of the community who came to support the event.
“We named the wheel chair group here at the manor ‘The Hot-Wheelers,’” McNutt said.
Letizia and McNutt had not even met each other before the event today. They began talking about ideas for next year’s event right after meeting for the first time during the car show. They were both very excited to see the event become a reality, and the prospect of making it bigger and better next year.
“I took 300 plus fliers, and took them to other car shows, and left them in the vehicles... Once word gets out that we’re doing this, and if they want to do it next year, I’m hoping it will be a bigger event next year,” McNutt said.
There were a little over 20 cars brought to the car show this year. McNutt said she was happy with this turnout for the first year, because she only knew of six that would be there for sure the day before.
McNutt and Letizia also discussed the possibility of having the residents vote on the cars next year.
There were also hot dog combo meals sold during the afternoon to benefit the Resident Dream Maker fund. This is a fund that is used to purchase anything a resident needs and doesn’t have money for. The fund can also be used for something they would like to have, or an activity a resident has not done in a long time.
Some dreams this fund has been used for include; going out to dinner, buying a certain item for their room, vising a place the resident worked or lived, or even going to a football game of relative. The residents share what it is they want most, and this fund is used to provide it for them.
“Anything they need that is a little bit out of the ordinary that maybe they can’t afford to buy, or they don’t have family that can get it for them, we use that fund to purchase it,” Misty Fleming said, an administrator at the Jefferson Manor.
Many of the residents came out and enjoyed the cars, as well as the nice weather for the day. Plans are already being made for another car show at the manor next year.