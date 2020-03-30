PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Elementary teacher Jeffrey Kuntz has been named Man of the Year in Punxsutawney for 2019.
Kuntz was recognized for his work both inside and outside of the classroom. He said he was shocked and honored to receive the award.
Kuntz was brought to the ceremony under false pretenses, thinking he was there to support a friend who would be receiving an award.
“I still remember sitting there before the ceremony started and talking to my friend and thinking, ‘Oh if only you knew what you were in for,’” Kuntz said.
He quickly realized what was actually going on when it was his family who arrived for the ceremony rather than his friend’s.
Kuntz was born and raised in Punxsutawney. In describing spending his whole life in Punxsutawney, he shared a quote from an old friend, the late Audrey Worley, who said, “You’ll bloom where you’re planted.”
“I’ve had the opportunity to be planted in a lot of different situations and places, and I’m always planted with great people who are like minded and just want to work together for the common good,” Kuntz said.
This will be Kuntz’ 33rd year as a teacher in the Punxsutawney School District. He started the Random Acts of Kindness club at the school, which encourages good deeds around the community.
Kuntz is the team leader for the fifth grade, and is the designated teacher for the grade who instructs all subjects.
He joined the Punxsutawney Theatre Arts Guild when he was in high school, and is still involved with that group today. He has held many positions in the group in that time, and still works the box office for most performances.
He has also served on the board of the Punxsutawney Library for about 12 years. He was a building representative for the Punxsutawney Area Education Association, and a co-editor of its newsletter.
“I’ve been very fortunate to be here in this area, and to be part of so many community organizations,” Kuntz said. “I have been able to work with so many other great people in this town who have taught me the ropes and who have gotten me involved in certain things.”
Kuntz was also a finalist for Teacher of the Year in Pennsylvania in 2007, which led to his becoming involved with the state teacher of the year organization. He is now very involved with its Teach Program, which matches college education majors with mentors who have been recognized for outstanding teaching.