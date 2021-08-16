BROOKVILLE –Seven Jefferson County employees jumped into action to help co-worker Jennifer Shaffer on May 25 when she sustained a life-threatening injury at the county courthouse.
Shaffer recalled the incident, saying she didn’t even realize how badly she was hurt at first. She fell down the stairs of the courthouse, and cut her arm on a glass dish she had in her bag.
“We were leaving work at about 4:30 and I’m not exactly sure if I slipped, or if I missed a step, and next thing I knew I was going down the steps on my butt, and I went to get up and thought I was fine. Then I felt warm and I looked at the back of my arm and I moved it and blood just started squirting everywhere,” Shaffer said.
She said two of her co-workers were right there with her. She didn’t remember exactly, but said she probably started screaming. Then she said everybody started running.
Shaffer recalled Sharon Griffin starting to make a tourniquet for her, then Judge John Foradora helped make it tighter to stop the bleeding.
Foradora said he suddenly heard all the screaming and didn’t know what was going on. He was shocked to see all the blood at the bottom of the stairs when he arrived. An ambulance arrived to help with Shaffer within 15 to 20 minutes from the incident happening.
“I ended up needing surgery because I had cut an artery and it was cut clear to the bone,” Shaffer said. “I never lost consciousness, I was awake the whole entire time. At first I didn’t even realize I was cut.”