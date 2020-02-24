REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council presented the February Citizen of the month during its meeting earlier this month.
Jeremy Snyder was awarded the Citizen of the Month award for something he did during a recent snow storm, and for his dedication to the community.
“On behalf of council, thank you for your service and dedication to the community,” President Bill Cebulskie said during the award presentation.
On Jan. 8 around 7 a.m. Snyder saw a car that had run off the road and into a field because of the snow. He went to find out if the person in the car was okay and to try to help them.
Jill Clark was in the car, and stuck in the field about 100 yards off the road. Snyder helped get her car back out of the field and onto the road. Clark was four months pregnant at the time.
Cebulskie quoted her having said he was her guardian angel that morning when he helped get her to safety.
Snyder and his father are also co-chairs of Golf Day in Reynoldsville, which raised $5,000 to benefit children in Reynoldsville last year. That money was given to the Reynoldsville Falcons, the C.G. Johnson PTA, the soccer association, Western PA Cares for Kids, and Camp Friendship.