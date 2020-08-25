REYNOLDSVILLE — Jill Heffner, manager of the Reynoldsville Pool, was named the Citizen of the Month for August during the borough council meeting last Thursday.
Heffner has managed the Reynoldsville Pool for 26 years.
Robin McMillen requested to present the award, as she is friends with Heffner.
“I’m happy to present this to Jill Heffner, for her dedication to the Reynoldsville Pool. She started in the concession stand as most everybody does,” McMillen said.
Heffner moved from the concession stand to part-time lifeguard, full-time lifeguard, and then to the pool manager.
“If it weren’t for her continued efforts, even in the off-season, we wouldn’t have the pool that we have, that really is the centerpiece for the kids and families during the summer. And if it wasn’t for her efforts, I don’t think we would keep it as nice as we do,” McMillen said.
Heffner has been working tirelessly alongside other community members to raise the necessary money for needed repairs on the pool. The pool is more than a recreation spot for local children, but also hosts swim lessons through the summer, and the annual Gator Swim and Dive Camp.
This year, there were almost 200 students who participated in the swim lessons this summer, the most the pool has seen in more than 25 years, according to Heffner.
She said that one of the best things about managing the pool has been all the great children she has met and worked with during the last 26 years.