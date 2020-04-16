ST MARYS — Jim Pistner of the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation maintenance staff can’t wait to get back to beautifying area parks and contributing to local youth.
Pistner’s great grandfather was one of the original German settlers in town in 1846, he says.
Pistner has been working since he was 14 years old, having done roof and concrete work, driving a truck and working at a local cardboard box factory in St. Marys for 46 years. He was a football all-star in high school and college.
He started working for the city five years ago. While at Benzinger Park watching his grandson play soccer, Pistner noticed high grass on the fields. He was retired and offered his services, now cutting grass more than 20 hours per week when parks are open. Maurice Frey also cuts the grass at Memorial Park, and the two work together.
Pistner is a groundskeeper, doing maintenance work for St. Marys parks. He is a “creature of habit,” he says, taking care of garbage disposal each Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.
“While I’m there, I walk around and inspect all the swings and slides to make sure they’re safe,” he said. “I’m safety oriented.”
There are 83 swings within the parks, Pistner said. He enjoys his job, ensuring things “are done right.”
At 75 years old, Pistner, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and has had open-heart surgery, still gets out on the side-by-side with his son and grandson to go hunting.
Pistner also has a passion for youth, and was the boy’s soccer coach in St. Marys for 38 years. He built the soccer field, which will be named after him, “Coach P,” on the right-hand side of St. Marys Area Middle School.
Parks and Recreation Manager Dani Schneider said it’s great to have someone like Pistner, who is reliable and has a passion for parks. His wife, Cheryl, also volunteers when needed.
When he’s not at the parks, Pistner loves to show off his 1951 antique orange Chevy “The Dreamsicle,” which he brings to car shows, and a Wagoneer he has had for 13 years. The Pistners of St. Marys have been selling cars since 1946.