DuBOIS — The Spitzer family is proud to welcome Johnson Motors and Johnson Subaru to its family of dealerships.
Spitzer is a fourth-generation family-owned business, according to a press release issued Thursday. Spitzer was started in 1904 in Grafton, Ohio, by George G. Spitzer and was later taken over by John Spitzer in the 1950s. John Spitzer grew the business to multiple locations in four states.
In the 1980s, John Spitzer turned over the dealerships daily operations to his son Alan and John’s brother Del where they continued to grow the dealership’s footprint to include locations from Ohio and Pennsylvania to Florida.
Johnson Motors started as a DeSoto Plymouth dealership in Reynoldsville in 1946. In 1958, they bought the existing Chevrolet Oldsmobile Cadillac store in DuBois. It was the first Chevrolet store east of the Mississippi. Subaru, Buick and GMC were added to the lineup over the years.
Johnson Motors was built on the American traditions of trust, service and family. And, they are proud to have Chevrolet as the number one, and Subaru the number two best-selling brands in the area.
Under its new owners, its customers will continue to enjoy the same level of service, work with the same familiar staff and benefit from the same car buying and repair experience they have come to expect.
“It is a proud day for me because I know that I am putting Johnson Motors and its customers into good hands by joining the Spitzer group,” said Bob Johnson. “Both companies are built on similar foundations and will have a strong future together.”
Andrew Spitzer, Alan’s son and dealer principal, looks to continue the Spitzer tradition with the addition of Johnson Motors and Johnson Subaru.
“We are delighted to welcome Johnson Motors and Johnson Subaru, its employees and customers to Spitzer,” said Andrew Spitzer.
“Bob has built an amazing team and we plan on keeping them together,” said Andrew Spitzer. “The people and the culture fit perfectly with our family values and ways of doing business. This is an opportunity to build on Johnson’s reputation and the Spitzer tradition as we go forward and create an even better future together as one company.”