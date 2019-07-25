Even in the middle of summer, cancer patients are in need of comfort and warmth.
That’s why, for the fourth consecutive year, Subaru of America, Inc. and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), two organizations committed to positively impacting the communities where they live and work, have partnered to send hope, love and warmth to patients fighting cancer.
With the goal of donating more simple comforts to more patients year after year, Subaru and LLS aim to achieve a new record in participation and donations during 2019 Subaru Loves to Care month in June.
Subaru and LLS have been delivering blankets, messages of hope and arts and crafts kits to cancer patients and their families in communities across the country. Over the past three years, through Subaru Loves to Care, the health-focused initiative of the Subaru Love Promise philanthropic platform, LLS and Subaru have reached more than 100,000 patients in nearly 700 hospitals, with the help of 500 Subaru retailers nationwide.
The DuBois area is represented by Johnson Subaru, which donated 80 new blankets and 10 arts and crafts kits to Hahne Regional Cancer Center, part of Penn Highlands DuBois. This is the fourth year that Johnson Subaru and Hahne have signed up to participate in the Loves to Care program through the local Western Pennsylvania & West Virginia Chapter of LLS.
In addition, LLS will be collecting inspiring stories and photographs of recipients to serve as a reminder of the good the Subaru Loves to Care initiative brings to thousands of patients nationwide.
“At Subaru, we are passionate about showing love and respect to all who interact with our brand through the Subaru Love Promise and meaningful partnerships with organizations like The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society,” said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. “This year, I am honored to take on the role of Light The Night Corporate Walk Chair for the New Jersey Chapter of LLS. Our goal is to accelerate corporate support and help this annual fundraising event have an even greater impact, in order to move closer to a world without blood cancers.”
According to Dr. Louis J. DeGennaro, president and CEO, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, “LLS was founded by a family for families 70 years ago, and we are closer than ever to cures. Curing cancer takes collaboration. It requires all of us, together. Working with Subaru, it is our combined dedication and heart that is helping to bring us to the ultimate frontier: cures for families today, and for generations to come.”
Visit a participating Subaru retailer to write a message of hope or visit www.lls.org/subaru to write an online message and learn more about LLS’s mission and impact, and how to help Subaru and LLS lead the way to cancer cures.
For more information about Subaru Loves to Care, please visit www.subaru.com/loves-to-care.