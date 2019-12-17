DuBOIS — Johnson Subaru of DuBois is again partnering with the Bob Perks Fund of State College to host a holiday open house from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
BPF Executive Director Marjann Young said this is the sixth annual holiday open house for the Share the Love event. The BPF financially supports the cancer communities in Blair, Clearfield, Centre and Huntingdon counties, assisting with basic expenses like food, gas, utilities and car payments. It was established in 2006 in memory of State College native Bob Perks, who developed cancer at 42 years old.
“It takes the burden off of unpaid bills while the cancer patient is struggling to recover,” Young said.
Through Jan. 2, $250 from each Subaru purchased benefits a charity of the dealer’s choice.
Subaru’s Share the Love event has raised more than 145 million dollars for charities throughout its 12 years, according to www.subaru.com. The total is expected to surpass 170 million dollars this year. Customers choose between four national and 1,170 hometown charities.
Each dealership picks a hometown charity of its choice, with the BPF being Johnson Subaru’s beneficiary.
Johnson Subaru is located at 1930 Blinker Parkway in DuBois.
For more information, visit www.bobperksfund.org or www.johnsonsubaru.net.