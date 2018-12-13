DuBOIS — Johnson Subaru of DuBois feels there is always “love to share” for local people in need.
The Blinker Parkway dealership held its Holiday Open House Monday, spreading the word about its “Share the Love” event, which benefits the Bob Perks Fund.
The BPF, which was begun in memory of a State College native who died of cancer, helps Blair, Clearfield, Centre and Huntingdon county people living with cancer pay for basic necessities like food, gas and utilities, said Executive Director Norma Keller.
Every time someone buys a car at Johnson Subaru until Jan 2, $250 is donated to the BPF, the dealer’s charity of choice, said Manager Rick DeSalve.
It’s all about helping the local community and people with cancer and their families, he said.
During the 2016-2017 year, the BPF funded 194 Clearfield County applications. Since 2012, it has distributed $283,437 donated dollars for people in the area.
Share the Love is a national initiative through Subaru of America, DeSalve said.
Throughout the last 10 years, Subaru has donated more than 118 million dollars to four national entities — the ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, National Parks Foundation and Meals on Wheels — and 1,170 hometown charities, according to www.subaru.com.
Each dealership gets to pick a hometown charity of choice, DeSalve said. Owner Bob Johnson chose the fund, a cause close to his heart.
“Bob Johnson holds this open house to spread the word about the fund,” Keller said. “The money stays in the local community, and that means the world to him.”
Customers can also choose to divide the funds they donate, DeSalve said, with funds going to the charity of the purchaser’s choice, too. Subaru is on track to exceed $140 million in donations this year.
Last year, this event raised $13,279 for the BPF, Keller said, and in the past four years, Johnson Subaru has donated $42,000.
“This is why something like Share the Love means everything in the world to us,” Keller said. “Most of the money distributed in Clearfield County isn’t being raised in Clearfield County. Johnson Subaru is a major source of funds for us there.”
The Bob Perks Fund also receives funds from the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, Keller says. The fundraiser “Mikey’s Old School Ride” is also held in May in Clearfield, in honor of a cancer patient.
“I will go as far as to say Johnson Subaru is responsible for allocations to DuBois patients,” Keller said. “It has meant a really great deal to us.”
For more information, visit www.bobperksfund.org or www.johnsonsubaru.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.