JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg Community Trust sought a vote of confidence from Johnsonburg Borough Council members concerning a historic structure earlier this month.
Johnsonburg Community Trust spokesperson Megan Shreiber-Carter spoke regarding “The Brick Block” — a vacant, historic structure on the site of the first settlement in Elk County. The Trust’s “Bricks and Blocks Campaign” aims to restore the structure for the betterment of the community.
“A desirable suitor for The Brick Block is not in place, winter is here and the building is vulnerable,” she said. “So, the Johnnsonburg Community Trust proposes to step up and help the situation by purchasing the Brick Block from repository.”
Shreiber-Carter said the Johnsonburg Community Trust, a board of 10 people, is working with an architect and a lawyer, as well as nonprofit organizations and historic restoration to see the project come together.
In her presentation, Shreiber-Carter also mentioned that Johnsonburg nearly lost its Community Center, but the council and residents came together to save it. The Johnsonburg Community Trust hopes to see the same thing happen with The Brick Block.
Since the Zierden building coffee shop, located next to The Brick Block, will reopen in March, Shreiber-Carter proposed it would be nice for people to walk past “restoration in progress,” rather than decay and decline.
“As our Brick Block bid proposal and rehabilitation plan explains, the Johnsonburg Community Trust’s first year with the building would be about protecting it, securing it, ensuring it, exterminating it, clearing it, planning for it and raising funds.”
Borough Council members unanimously granted the sale, noting that the Trust has the best interest of the community in mind.
“The Brick Black is a classic and it’s worth saving,” Shreiber-Carter said. “We’re looking to do the right thing.”
For more information, visit www.johnsonburgcommunitytrust.org.