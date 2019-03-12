JOHNSONBURG — Elk County will “party it up in the ‘Burg” for more than one good cause during the annual Johnsonburg Charity Ball.
The fifth annual ball will be held March 23 at the Johnsonburg Fire Department, 99 Clarion Road. The stuffed chicken breast dinner will be held from 6-8 p.m., and the rock show after that.
Each year, the rock show includes bands consisting of all local musicians who put on the show for free, said Organizer Scott Cherry. He and Mike “Newt” Calkins started the event, which benefits local organizations and causes, in 2014.
Bands this year include Something Special, The Ride and Dressed to Kill.
Cherry, a Johnsonburg native, said he and Calkins worked together for years before this all began.
“We wanted to start something to benefit the community,” he said. “Every year, we try to find local bands that have an association with Johnsonburg.”
Some people attend just for the dinner fundraiser, Cherry says, but others like to come for the music.
The charity ball averages about $5-6,000 per year, Cherry says, which has helped them donate to several causes like the Johnsonburg Community Center, Bible study groups and Johnsonburg Little League.
The Chinese auction this year will help purchase body cameras for the Johnsonburg Police Department, and possibly a new taser, Cherry says.
“It makes me really happy to hear what the money we donate does,” Cherry said.
Cherry has lived in Johnsonburg his whole life, working at the Domtar Corporation, Johnsonburg Mill and other restaurants.
Although he doesn’t have children, Cherry loves to see the funds go toward things like the Johnsonburg Little League.
He can remember growing up at the community center, which is celebrating 100 years this year, he adds.
Calkins runs the majority of the show, Cherry says, making the stage and the colorful lights a sight to see. The bands are also a huge help in drawing in a fanbase.
“We definitely appreciate everyone’s cooperation, especially the bands,” he said. “They do this for free, and those people deserve a lot of credit.”
For more information, visit the Johnsonburg Charity Ball Facebook page.
