Johnsonburg Borough Council on Monday opted to work the state in an effort to address it’s fiscal stability before it becomes officially “distressed.”
Council approved entering into the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s early intervention program.
The program is “designed to offer a preemptive step for municipalities who feel as if their financial situations, while not yet formally declared distressed, are realizing difficulties and seek to improve their financial position,” according to DCED.
Through the program, municipalities are eligible for matching grant funds to develop a multiyear fiscal plan to address issues before they reach distressed status.
Entering the program required a commitment of $20,000 as a local share.
Council approved remaining with St. Marys Insurance for borough policies. Total cost, at $31,484, will be less than last year.
The sole bid for a 2003 F350 truck was accepted. The bid came in at $1,689.
A tax sale at 417 Second Ave. was approved, pending review by the borough engineer.
Participation remotely via device by members in council meetings was approved.
Council also approved an additional $2,500 to continue the feral cat program.
