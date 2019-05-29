JOHNSONBURG — Johnsonburg Community Center Director Christine Bressler can remember growing up just down the street from the place she now manages.
The JCC at 600 Market Street will celebrate 100 years of operation in October, a major milestone for the facility.
“It’s important to have this community center,” she said. “We really do a lot of things here.”
Incorporating an indoor track, fitness room, basketball court, gymnastics area and several other rooms, the JCC has continued to grow and develop over the years, but kept its historical building’s roots, Bressler said.
Children particularly enjoy visiting the center, she said, since there are so many activities offered. Instead of focusing on technology-based activities, though, JCC offers things that keep youth moving inside and outdoors, and reading as well.
There are four employees, counting the lifeguards, Bressler said, as well as a recreation and activities board, which was initiated two months ago.
“We are in need of volunteers and people who like to do these programs and help us,” Bressler adds.
The indoor walking track, exercise program and 24-hour-access fitness center, which was previously a bowling alley, and water aerobics are popular adult activities at JCC.
To constantly keep things running, JCC is always open to donations, Bressler says, and any new ideas the community has for progress, such as a musical or art program someone would like to teach or share.
The JCC is just that — a place where the community has contributed in just about every room. Many pieces have been donated or created for the center, such as wood shop students who made a kitchen table, movie theatre chairs and mural paintings. A chainsaw carving donation is located on the indoor walking track.
The building’s original blueprints, spiral staircase and tall windows remind people of the history that’s still alive inside, Bressler says. Visitors can even see where, back in the day, swimmers could get a swimsuit and towel for just a nickel in the pool area.
The 100-year-old facility, built by the paper mill in Johnsonburg, has been home to several places, including the starting point of the Johnsonburg Public Library and a bowling alley where the current fitness center is, Bressler says.
The center is a hub for local organizations and artists to use as well, she said, such as the Grey Knights Drum and Bugle Corps of Elk County, a popular musical group that practices there.
The JCC has an “open-door policy,” Bressler said, acting as a resource for anyone who needs help.
“Sometimes, this is the best place people have to go,” Bressler said. “We strive to make a every day a good day.”
JCC will be hosting 100-year celebration festivities, Bressler said, which will be announced at a later date.
For more information, call 814-965-2010 or visit JCC on Facebook.