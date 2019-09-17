JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg Community Center held an open house in celebration of its 100-year anniversary and renovations Saturday.
JCC Executive Director Christine Bresseler said the open house was scheduled in conjunction with Johnsonburg’s 16th annual Alumni and Friends reunion over the weekend.
New additions to the facility were debuted, including the renovation of what was originally the Billiard Room. It will now be used as an event room or for classes like yoga or in which local bands, such as the Grey Knights Drum and Bugle Corps of Elk County, can practice.
The JCC’s walls are coated with historical photographs and articles, and now visitors can view the covers of old books, magazines and journals as they head up the stairs, something Bressler recently added, she said.
Several fact boards and history-related items were on display during the open house, such as the dedication plaque. The JCC was started by New York and Pennsylvania Co., what is now Domtar Johnsonburg Mill, 10 decades ago, built by architect and engineer Frank F. Orner and Hyde Murphy Co. Builders, it says.
The JCC is still working to replace the ceiling in its pool room, as well as finishing up the new playground, Bressler added.
The walking track has also been one of the center’s biggest ongoing projects. Over the years, the project has included patching holes, hanging drywall, sanding, cleaning and painting. The plywood floor will be removed, and new boards that match the original floor will be installed in the near future. Painting the spiral staircase is also in the plan, according to the JCC.
The JCC will host its 100th Anniversary Celebration Oct. 12-13, featuring a family day with antique car rides and activities from 2-6 p.m., and tastings, food and the “Bastard Bearded Irishmen” band of Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. Sunday will feature the rededication of the JCC with speakers and the Grey Knights at 2 p.m.