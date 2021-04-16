JOHNSONBURG — Volunteers and staff of the Johnsonburg Community Center on Market Street took the chance to complete needed renovations throughout the pandemic, said Director Christine Bressler.
The JCC, which celebrated 100 years in 2019 and is full of history, is an “open door resource” for the community, she said.
Around two years ago, the ceiling above the center’s indoor pool collapsed, and was just repaired before the pandemic occurred and it had to close, Bressler said.
The pool area was also renovated and new windows were installed, she said, as well as the men’s locker room.
The JCC’s fitness room was rearranged, too, and a new entryway was added, as well as new lighting, Bressler.
Throughout the closure, the walls in the gymnasium were sanded, LED lighting was installed and murals were placed on the fitness track, she said. The track was also sanded and re-stained.
“Our volunteers have given so much time in this building,” Bressler said.
It’s important to the people who give back to the JCC to do so, since most can remember growing up there, she noted.
The JCC’s walls are coated with historical photographs and articles, and now visitors can view the covers of old books, magazines and journals as they head up the stairs, something Bressler added in the last couple of years.
Due to the pandemic, the JCC had to cancel it’s Trash or Treasure Sale, but is planning events normally for 2021 at this point, Bressler said, including its “Spring Fling with Some Bling” purse bingo event in partnership with the Johnsonburg Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 25. The event will offer raffle baskets and brand-name purse prizes, as well as a soup and bake sale.
Something new the JCC will be offering is a movie night outside in the summer, Bressler noted.
The floor in the Billiard event room was also renovated recently. The center is slowly going back to renting the room out for events and parties, she said.
It’s also still hosting its gymnastics class and welcoming a new instructor in August, said Bressler.
Part of what the JCC is known for is also its summer day camps for youth, which will go on as planned this year.
Visit the JCC on Facebook for more information.