JOHNSONBURG — A group of people passionate about a 130-year-old historic structure have come together to encourage a future full of possibilities and positivity in Johnsonburg Borough.
The Johnsonburg Community Trust gave a presentation to Johnsonburg Borough Council about its “Bricks and Blocks Campaign” Dec. 9, asking for its vote of confidence to purchase The Brick Block property.
The Brick Block came into being around 130 years ago, said Trust spokesperson Megan Shreiber-Carter.
“People have personal or family ties to the building, or they just like the structure and think it’s unqiue,” she said.
The Brick Block could also very well be the first outdoor mall in the United States, Shreiber-Carter says.
Many people are interested in the project, including the Pennsylvania Wilds Cooperative, Shreiber-Carter adds. Following the Borough meeting, the Trust began receiving positive feedback. A Johnsonburg Community Trust member said wherever he goes in the borough, “All anybody can talk about is how great this Brick Block rehabilitation project is.”
“Before the week was out, we were already receiving donations,” Shreiber-Carter said. “We are generating a great deal of media and investment interest.”
The Brick Block does just that — fills up an entire block of town. It is 40,000 square feet and has 38 seperate units. The structure itself is remarkably solid, Shreiber-Carter said, and is made from local brick, clay and sandstone made in Johnsonburg Borough.
Each of the Block’s 12 bays has a basement, commercial first floor and floor of apartments, Shreiber-Carter said. It has held hundreds of tenants over the years.
“Johnsonburg is due for this,” she said. “The history is here. The people are kind. There are lots of generations of families here. A lot of towns don’t have that kind of depth.”
The Johnsonburg Community Trust has been around since the 1990s, Shreiber-Carter said, and the original members did a very important thing — placed Johnsonburg’s downtown historic building on the National Registry of Historic Places.
“It’s remarkable what people with the same goals can accomplish,” she said.
The Brick Block will be a multi-year project, Shreiber-Carter says, but the response from Council and residents has been very encouraging and positive.
“We are looking forward to great things happening with The Brick Block and other historic properties,” she said. “I’d say the feeling around the Borough of Johnsonburg these days is one of heartfelt encouragement.”
The Trust hopes to have the building in-hand in early January, Shreiber-Carter said. People who donate a certain amount to the project are able to have their name on a block or brick to be displayed on-site in the future.
For more information on the Bricks and Blocks Campaign, visit www.johnsonburgcommunitytrust.org or www.megansdesk.net/featured-stories.