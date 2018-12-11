Johnsonburg Borough Council approved a one-half mill tax increase Monday afternoon.
The increase brings property taxes in the borough to 28.36 mills.
A mill is equal to $1 in taxes for every $1,000 in assessed value on a property.
The increase accompanies a unanimously approved $2,066,692 budget plan for 2019.
The budget includes allocations of $869,160 for the general fund, $66,855 for street lighting, $106,022 for library funds, $199,217 for retirement funding, $161,315 for fire service, $167,355 for the 2001 debt service fund, $106,330 for equipment, $167,200 for the community center fund and $194,740 for the community improvement fund.
Total taxes include 18.1 mills in general purpose taxes, 2.8 mills allocated for debt, 1.96 mills allocated for street lighting, 1 mill allocated for library taxes, .2 mills allocated for retirement funding, 1.2 mills allocated for fire service taxes, 1.7 mills allocated for recreation taxes and 1.4 mills allocated for borough equipment.
