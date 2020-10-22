JOHNSONBURG — Multiple vehicles and contents worth an estimated $150,000 were lost in a garage fire on Dill Hill Road in Johnsonburg on Oct. 17, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
In a news release provided by Ridgway-based state police, a fire occurred around 1 p.m. that destroyed a wood frame garage, multiple vehicles and all contents within.
The PSP Fire Marshal Unit and Johnsonburg Fire Department investigated the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported, according to state police.