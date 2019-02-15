JOHNSONBURG — It’s almost time to rock-and-roll.
The fifth annual Johnsonburg Charity Ball dinner and rock show is scheduled March 23 at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall.
The event, which has drawn a crowd of several hundred in the past, will feature a chicken breast dinner and entertainment by Something Special, The Ride and Dressed To Kill.
Tickets are $10 for just dinner and $15 for the show, or $25 for both. Separate tickets are being sold for each and purchase of both is required for the entire night.
All proceeds are donated back to the community, according to organizers.
The event is a bring-your-own-beer occasion and individuals attending the show will be required to provide proof they are 21 years of age or older.
New this year, a basket raffle to benefit the borough police department has been organized.
“Although we are a small community, our police department requires the latest technology and gear for their own safety and the safety of the residents that they protect and serve,” a letter posted on the event’s Facebook page requesting donations of cash or items from local businesses to support the raffle stated. “The committee has discussed some of these items with Chief John Clopp such as body-worn cameras and Taser devices. The department is not budgeted for these items so we are taking the initiative to help them with funding.”
Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the borough office at 100 Main St., or Shea Touch Styling Salon at 271 W. Center St.
Tickets for the event are available at The Old Brickyard, KJ’s Cafe, and the borough office in Johnsonburg, and Thompson’s Deli in St. Marys.
