JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Feb. 26.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will face their formal arraignment at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway April 6.
Hearings waived
- Cody Allen Rosenhoover, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with of operating a motor vehicle not equipped with ignition interlocksystem and driving without a license. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Quanshay Teonta McEachin, 24, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with retail theft and criminal conspiracy.
- Bridgett Kayleen Miller, 24, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with retail theft and criminal conspiracy.
Hearing continued Karl William Krouse, 59, of Wilcox, who is charged with propulsion of missiles onto roadways and criminal mischief. Krouse’s preliminary hearing will be held at 11 a.m. April 8 at Martin’s office.