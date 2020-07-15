JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over the following preliminary hearings last Wednesday.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 3.
- Roberta Jean Benninger, 60, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Randy L. Wegener, 68, of Milesburg, who is charged with traffic violations.
- James Williams Bullers, 22, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, careless driving and traffic violations.
Hearings heldGeraldine Beatrice May Britton, 29, of Emporium, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.