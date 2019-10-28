JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Oct. 23.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Dec. 9.
- Carrie Ann Kline, 44, of Kersey, who is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, five counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Kline is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Zachary James Stolburg, 20, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and corruption of minors.
- Michael David Dorley, 39, of Ridgway, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and harassment.
- Melanie Dee Biel, 39, of Wilcox, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, harassment and criminal trespass.
- Brandon Lee Dilley, 33, of Wilcox, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, theft and receiving stolen property, all third-degree felonies. Dilley is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
- Mandy Lynn Kruise, 41, of Johnsonburg, is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
- Stephen James Spangler, 59, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with four counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Brittany Ann Corter, 23, of Bradford, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samantha Gustafson, 25, of Kane, who is charged with criminal trespassing. Gustafson is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Hearings held
- Robert Andrew Vaughn Jr., 40, of Pittsburgh, who is charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
- Christopher Miller, 39, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
- Jessica Nicole Condon, 28, of Kersey, who is charged with eight misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brittany Lynn Pritt, 31, of Ashtabula, Ohio, who is charged with retail theft and loitering.