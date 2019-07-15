JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings July 10.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Aug. 5.
Hearings waived
- Sterling Keato Elmquist, 22, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with fleeing police, careless driving, reckless driving and 37 other traffic violations. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Mark Alan Nelson, 57, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and various traffic violations.
- Robert James Lyons, 35, of Ridgway, who is charged with rape and aggravated indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors, indecent exposure and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old. Lyons is confined in the Elk County Jail with bail set at $50,000.
Held for court
- Brian Allen Martin, 35, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with criminal homicide, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person. Martin is confined in the Elk County Jail with denied bail.
Hearings held
- Lacey Ann Gregori, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of children and various traffic violations.
Preliminary arraignments
- Jacob Michael Pearson, 34, of Wilcox, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, theft and receiving stolen property. Pearson is confined in the Elk County Jail.
- David Edward Miller, 37, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of another person and trespassing. Miller is confined in the Elk County Jail.
- Maurissa Anne Curley, 22, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.