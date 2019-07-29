JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings July 24.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Aug. 30.
- Paul Michael Duchi, 46, of Wilcox, who is charged with simple assault and harassment.
- Bruce George Laughner, 54, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
- Travis James Steudler, 29, of Ridgway, who is charged with the intimidation of a witness.
- Paul Michael Duchi, 46, of Wilcox, who is charged with simple assault and harassment.
Hearings held
- Andrew Michael Nickles, 28, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
- Nicholas James Everett, 34, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Bryan Chris Dumire, 31, of Johnstown, who is charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and a traffic violation.
- Andrew Michael Nickles, 28, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession wof marijuana.
- Nicholas James Everett, 34, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dismissed casesWesley Steven Mattivi, 24, of Kersey, who was charged with driving under the influence and traffic violations.