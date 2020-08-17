JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Wednesday.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Sept. 4.
Hearings waived
- Matthew James Mercer, 31, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brad Edward Olmstead, 40, of Mt. Jewett, who is charged with theft from a motor vehicle, trespassing, loitering and prowling at night time, scattering rubbish, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Matthew Albert Buehler, 21, of Greensburg, who is charged with driving impaired or driving unsafely, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise, harassment, trespassing by motor vehicle and a citation.
- Michael David Hasselman, 54, of Chesterfield, Virginia, who is charged with driving impaired or driving unsafely and several traffic violations.
- Aunna Winifred Sensenich, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, endangering the welfare of children, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $15,000.
Hearings held
- Amanda Noelle Earnest, 32, of Ridgway, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Held for courtIsaac Daniel Wehler, 21, of Ridgway, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, endangering the welfare of children, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $25,000.