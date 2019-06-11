JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings June 5.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway July 1.
Hearings waived
- David Dragone, 58, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence and careless driving.
- Kristen Marie Magnusson, 29, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hearings held
- Kelly Jo An Smith, 52, of Ridgway, who is charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property.
- Brittany Lee Ann Rockwell, 27, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence, failure to keep right and alcoholic beverage restrictions.
- Johnathan G. Surginer, 28, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence, failure to carry a license and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Shelby Lynn Hagen, 24, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault and harassment.