JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Oct. 13.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Dec. 9.
- Glenn Alan Wonderling, 58, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, carless driving and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Theresa Steudler, 72, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with who is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. Steudler is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Abby Marie Orourke, 35, of Wilcox, who is charged with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- William K Singer, 56, of Clearfield, who is charged with possession of unstamped cigarettes. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- David K. Plants, 34, of Kane, who is charged with illegal firearm ownership. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Tiffany Nichole Lunder, 29, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Shara Marie Franco, 33, of Brockway, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and trespassing.
- Michael Marconi, 42, of Ridgway, who is charged with criminal mischief and tampering with fire apparatus.
- Michael Paul Penfield, 44, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.